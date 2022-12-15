Scarlett Johansson says she felt 'groomed' into being a 'bombshell' and 'couldn't get out of it'

Scarlett Johansson says she felt groomed into being a “bombshell” actor during the early part of her career.

As her career soared with roles in films such as Lost in Translation and Girl with the Pearl Earring, the Oscar-nominee told the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast she found herself the object of male desire.

“I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” Johansson said.

“I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this, what you call a ‘bombshell-type’ actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place. I couldn’t get out of it.”

“It would be easy to sit across from someone in that situation and go, ‘This is working.’ But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it’s done and you don’t have opportunity beyond that,” Johansson continued.

Johansson told listeners her Black Widow role in Iron Man 2 was written as “underdeveloped and over-sexualised” at first. She worked with director Jon Favreau and Marvel studios head Kevin Feige to re-work the character into something more progressive.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet ahead of the Marriage Story screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande in 2019.

Earlier this year, on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast the actress admitted she felt “objectified and pigeonholed”.

“I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hyper-sexualized thing,” she continued.

“I felt like [my career] was over. It was like: that’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘This is it?’”

Johansson will next appear in Wes Anderson’s star-studded Asteroid City, followed by Kristin Scott Thomas’ drama My Mother’s Wedding opposite Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham.