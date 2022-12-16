Kate Winslet broke record but thought she 'died' while filming Avatar sequel

Actor Kate Winslet has revealed she asked her Avatar: The Way of Water crew mates if she was dead after filming an underwater scene.

In an interview for Games Radar alongside director James Cameron, the Titanic star went without oxygen for seven minutes and 15 seconds – beating out Tom Cruise’s record of six minutes during his 2011 film Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

“I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead, have I died?’ And then going, ‘What was [my time]?’,” Winslet said.

“I didn’t have to hold my breath for over seven minutes,” she explained.

“It’s just that the opportunity to set a record presented itself. I wanted to break my own record, which was already six minutes and 14 seconds, and I was like, ‘Come on!’ So I smashed my own record by a minute.”

Cameron joked the British actress is “not competitive at all.”

Winslet voices Ronal, a co-leader of the Metkayina water tribe alongside Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently showing in cinemas across New Zealand.