Channing Tatum, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett-Smith and others pay tribute to DJ Stephen tWitch Boss

Tributes have poured in for Stephen tWitch Boss, former Ellen Show dancer-DJ and co-executive producer following news of his death at 40-years-old.

tWitch came into the spotlight in 2008, after finishing second place on dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance, before joining The Ellen Show in 2014.

He is survived by his three children, Weslie, Zaia and Maddox, and widow Allison, who confirmed his death to People.com.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

TMZ have reported his death was a suicide.

Jada Pinkett-Smith is one of many celebrities who paid tribute to Stephen tWitch Boss.

After sharing she was “heartbroken” by tWitch’s death yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres posted another tribute to her former co-worker and “side-kick.”

On her social media channels, the comedian shared a montage dedicated to tWitch that aired during the final season of her talk show.

The clip showed footage from their initial meeting behind the scenes of SYTYCD to their time together working on The Ellen Show.

DeGeneres had surprised her “pal” with a framed photo of the two of them, bringing tWitch to tears.

“Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too,” she captioned the video.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama remembered tWitch as “an incredible force” in a post to her Instagram page.

The two had collaborated on Obama’s Let’s Move! campaign, which focused on decreasing rates of childhood obesity by encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” Obama wrote.

“Stephen was an incredible force–someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Actor Channing Tatum also paid tribute to tWitch, writing on his Instagram page that he was lost for words over the death of the star.

“I have no words. There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much … I don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then,” Tatum captioned an old photo of himself with tWitch.

They had worked together on the film Magic Mike XXL alongside Jada Pinkett-Smith, who also starred in the 2015 blockbuster.

Pinkett-Smith shared an Instagram post that included a photo of the two of them with Atlanta actor Donald Glover.

“I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone,” she wrote.

“My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous. So many people suffer in silence.

“I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.”

Actress Viola Davis also shared her sadness.

“THIS is heartbreaking. All of how and who we are cannot be seen. I am praying for his family and all of us who loved him,” Davis wrote.

