Rihanna shares first look at her baby boy in new video

Rihanna gave birth to her baby boy, whose name has not yet been made public, in May.

Rihanna has given the world a first glimpse at her baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky.

Posting on TikTok for the first time, the 34-year-old singer shared a video of the smiling seven-month-old, whose name has not yet been revealed.

In the clip, Rihanna can be heard laughing and asking “you trying to get Mommy’s phone?" as the tot reaches towards the camera.

He is then shown in his carseat, cooing and yawning.

Since being posted early on Saturday morning (NZ time), the clip, which she captioned “hacked”, has had 6.4 million views.

Rihanna gave birth to her son in Los Angeles on May 13.

In a recent interview with AP, she explained why she and A$AP Rocky had not yet made the baby’s name public.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she said. “We’ve just been living.

“But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

During a red carpet interview with ET for the premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 last month, the Grammy Award winner reflected on the best part of being a mother.

“The mornings, like, seeing his morning face,” she said.

“Seeing a baby with little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they’re at. It's the cutest, it's my favourite part of the day.”

She added she made "freestyle" songs for the baby whenever she could.

”He's amazing, he's a happy baby,” she said.