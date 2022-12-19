Jamie Spears says Britney could have died without conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the father of 41-year-old pop star Britney Spears, has claimed a controversial arrangement that gave him control over his daughter’s financial and professional affairs likely saved her life.

A Los Angeles judge ruled in November 2021 to terminate the conservatorship that controlled Britney’s life and money for nearly 14 years. The ruling ended a five-month struggle that saw Britney publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own lawyer, have her father removed from power and finally win her freedom.

Speaking to the UK Daily Mail on Sunday, Jamie said the conservatorship is to thank for his daughter being alive today.

“I love my daughter with all my heart and soul,” he said. “Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

Jamie was appointed conservator of his daughter in 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles. The relationship would deteriorate over the next decade.

In June 2021, Britney claimed in court that her father had sent her to a mental health facility against her will, forced her to stay on birth control and made her to go on tour against her will.

“The situation between us is just terrible,” Jamie told the Daily Mail.

AP Jamie Spears was appointer conservator of his daughter Britney in 2008.

Britney, who married Sam Asghari earlier this year, has children Sean, 17, and Jayden, 17 with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Jamie said the conservatorship helped her stay in contact with her children.

“I don’t believe she would’ve got the kids back without the conservatorship,” he said.

“They didn’t miss no time with their mother. They didn’t miss no time with their father. My main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship. And the conservatorship, like I said, gave Kevin a sense of peace and protection.

“The judge’s rules (which required Jamie to supervise Britney’s time with her sons) were a great tool. They allowed us to help the kids, but also to protect Britney too. Had the conservatorship not been there, she would never have got her boys back.”

Lynne Spears, Britney’s mum, has recently attempted to patch things up with her daughter after a rocky relationship due to the conservatorship.

“The real problem to me is that my family, to this day, honestly have no [conscience] whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all,” Britney wrote on Instagram in October.

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me”

Lynne wrote back in a comment, trying to apologise to her daughter.

“I have been sorry for years,” she said. “I love you so much and miss you ... I apologise for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”