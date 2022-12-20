Jeremy Clarkson says he didn't mean to cause 'so much hurt' following backlash to 'misogynistic' Meghan Markle column

British television personality Jeremy Clarkson has issued an apology following backlash from a controversial column he wrote about Meghan Markle.

The 62-year-old blasted the Duchess of Sussex in his weekly column in British tabloid The Sun, saying he despises Markle “on a cellular level” following the release of the final installment of her Netflix series with husband Prince Harry.

The former Top Gear host wrote on Friday he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

On Monday Clarkson said on Twitter that he didn’t mean to cause such a stir.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people,” Clarkson tweeted.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Friday’s column was met with widespread backlash from the public and has now been removed from The Sun’s website at Clarkson’s request – according to the BBC, the tabloid had received 6,000 official complaints after publishing the column.

Those who condemned Clarkson for his writing included his daughter Emily Clarkson, who issued a statement to her Instagram story.

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” Emily Clarkson wrote.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Evan Agostini/Peter Dejong/AP Photo Jeremy Clarkson wrote he hates Meghan Markle ‘on a cellular level’ in his column for tabloid The Sun.

Other notable figures weighed in on the controversy – Scottish TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman called Clarkson a “vile misogynist” and asking “how is someone able to print such abusive comments in an actual newspaper?”

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, also shared his thoughts on Clarkson’s column.

“As Jeremy Clarkson should well know – words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke – they’re dangerous and inexcusable.

“We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this.”