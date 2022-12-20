James Cameron caught flipping off fans after not signing autographs

Warning: The video embed in this story contains swearing

After a screening of Avatar: The Way of Water last weekend, director James Cameron flipped off a group of fans who booed him for not signing autographs.

The footage, which has circulated social media, shows Cameron leaving a building en route to his car. A group of fans bombarded the director, who proceeded to enter his vehicle without providing any autographs. As Cameron was escorted into a black car, one person can be heard yelling, “F... ‘Avatar.”

As the group of autograph-seeking fans sounded off on the director, Cameron rolled down his window and flipped them off.

The sequel to 2009’s Avatar, The Way of Water stars original cast members Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine, and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Joining the cast are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Vin Diesel, and Oona Chaplin, among others.

In a recent interview with Sean Evans for Hot Ones, Saldaña praised the sequel as Cameron’s “love letter to the ocean,” an idea she connects to the director’s previous work, as well.

“He’s always had this affinity with the ocean,” Saldaña said at the time.

“You saw it in The Abyss. You saw it in Titanic. And he’s always had different angles with it, especially with the hundreds of excursions that he’s done, and he always had to wait for that technology to exist in order for him to manifest what was inside of his mind, you know? And he did it.”