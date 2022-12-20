Hugh Jackman says therapy helped him heal after being abandoned by his mum as a child

Hugh Jackman has revealed he is undergoing therapy sessions to help him come to terms with the trauma he experienced as a child.

The Aussie actor opened up about his healing process in a new interview with Who magazine, telling the publication he recently began treatment.

"I just started it recently. It's helped me a lot," he said. "We all need a village."

"You need a friend you can unload everything – having someone really smart, who's a little a bit removed from your world can be really helpful."

In his sessions, Jackman discussed his longstanding pain from being abandoned by his mother, Grace, and sisters Zoe and Sonya, who left Australia for the UK when he was just 8. Jackman remained in Sydney with his father, Christopher, and brothers Ian and Ralph. It wasn't until he was about 12 years old that he realised she was not coming home.

However, therapy has allowed Jackman to accept the past and make peace with loved ones.

"Understanding my past and how it's informing my thinking unconsciously – getting to really understand some of the patterns that I was unconsciously just repeating," he said.

"And, most importantly, helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them."

The Wolverine star has spoken about his childhood heartbreak previously to CBS's 60 Minutes, on which he recalled the last time he saw his mother before she fled the family home.

Kate Green/Getty Images Hugh Jackman says he’s since reconnected with his mother over the years.

"I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up," Jackman said in the 2012 interview. "I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye, must have been the way she said goodbye. As I went off to school, when I came back, there was no-one there in the house."

"The next day there was a telegram from England, Mum was there. And then that was it," he added. "Dad used to pray every night that Mum would come back."

However, Jackman has been fortunate enough to reconnect with his Mother over the years, previously telling The Sun: "As I grew older I gained an understanding of why Mum did leave … and we have definitely made our peace, which is important. I was always quite connected with my Mum. I have a good relationship with her."

Sadly, Jackman's father passed away in September last year, on Father's Day in Australia.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," he shared online at the time. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.