Demi Moore and Bruce Willis to become grandparents as daughter Rumer announces pregnancy

The Willis family is growing. Demi Moore shared a picture of the family on Instagram saying, “Getting into the holiday spirit.”

Former celebrity couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are excitedly sharing their favourite Christmas gift this year – becoming grandparents.

The eldest daughter of Moore and Willis, Rumer Willis, 34, announced her pregnancy online on Wednesday.

In a joint Instagram post with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, Willis shared black and white photos of her growing belly, alongside a sprout emoji.

Her post was quickly reshared by excited mum Demi, alongside the caption: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Rumer Willis replied to her mum’s post, writing, “Love you mama.”

Other congratulatory posts where shared by members of the growing Willis family, including by Rumer’s sister Scout who wrote: “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era,” also adding, “Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend.”

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, also congratulated her stepdaughter.

“Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas,” she wrote online from her and Bruce. “We are elated over here!”

Like her parents, Rumer is also an actor and won season 20 of Dancing with the Stars in the US.

It’s not known how long she and her musician boyfriend have been dating, but the pair have posted photos on social media in the past few months. The baby is due in 2023.

Last week, the famous former couple shared a rare Christmas photo of their blended family online. The Ghost actress posted a series of photos including the former couple’s children and Willis’ current wife with their two girls.

Moore could be seen hugging her ex-husband beside Heming Willis, as their daughters Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout flashed smiles beside their half-sisters Evelyn and Mabel.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!,” Moore captioned the post.

The happy baby news comes after the family shared a statement earlier this year saying Bruce was “stepping away” from acting due to health issues.

The famous 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia, which is a disorder often caused by damage to a specific area of the brain. Due to this, Willis’ family said, he has decided to step away from his career.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”