Jeremy Clarkson won't face legal or career consequences for 'violent' Meghan Markle comments

Jeremy Clarkson will not lose his job or face a police enquiry following his controversial Meghan Markle column.

Last Friday, in his weekly column for tabloid The Sun, the 62-year-old British television personality wrote that he hates Markle “on a cellular level” and was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Clarkson offered a sort-of apology via his Twitter account on Monday, admitting he “rather put [his] foot in it” and was “horrified to have caused so much hurt.”

The column has drawn widespread backlash with Britain's Independent Press Standards Organisation revealing they are assessing over 20,000 complaints related to the article and 60 UK MPs signing a letter to the editor of The Sun asking to condemn Clarkson’s “violent misogynistic language.”

Now, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo has told members of the Broadcasting Press Guild in London that while Clarkson’s comments were “awful,” he will keep his job as host of reality competition series Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

“But I would say, you know, what he writes in a newspaper column is really more for you to talk about because we have no control over what he says,” Lygo said.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Jeremy Clarkson will keep his job as host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire despite ongoing backlash for ‘violent’ comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

“We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz show on television. So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse, but no, I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that.”

Clarkson has also managed to evade legal consequences, with Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley telling British talk-back show LBC officers would not be launching a probe into the television star.

“The police should only get involved when speech becomes threatening or incites violence – we're not there to police people’s ethics,” Rowley said.

Chris Jackson/Getty images Clarkson’s “violent misogynistic language” against the Duchess of Sussex will not be probed by UK police.

“There’s a line to be drawn. It’s not for police to get involved in anything that’s about ‘is something ethical, is it moral, is it proper, is it offensive?’.

“The legal lines are only crossed, generally, when things are said that are intended or likely to stir up or incite violence.”

Rowley said he didn’t believe Clarkson crossed a line, but police will be keeping “a close eye on it.”