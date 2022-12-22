Pop Tart: The year that was in pop culture

Kim Kardashian stepped onto the steps of the Met alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, in the most expensive dress ever sold at auction. It belonged to Marilyn Monroe, who was sewn into it, to sing 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' to John F. Kennedy.

Whether it was a new-standard in pass-agg social media posts or the PR puppetry of Pete Davidson, 2022 was a full calendar of splashy celebrity mishaps – these were our favourites of the year.

Jonny Mahon-Heap/Stuff In 2022, it felt liek celebrities’ bad behaviour was everything, everywhere, all at once.

Pete Davidson – playboy or PR puppet?

Our modern lothario, a Gen-Z Casanova, the SNL equivalent of Warren Beatty. Pete Davidson’s was the face that launched a thousand situationships, an orchestrated litany of PR couples, and may have altered the course of mankind.

For too long, celebrity couples have toggled between 90s revivals like Bennifer (earnest, nostalgic, and authentic) and PR-savvy strategy pairings like Tom Holland and Zendaya (none of those things).

In 2022, Pete Davidson dated (and distanced himself from) Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. Sightings of Davidson wooing new women single-handedly kept celebrity gossip accounts (Deux Moi, not to mention millennial entertainment journalists like myself) in business.

Like the Kardashian empire itself, the legitimacy of Davidson’s star power hinges solely on the amazing breadth of his visibility - Davidson himself is the product.

And before you doubt whether Davidson’s time with Ratajkowski was legitimate, please remember that a “close source” told People magazine Davidson and Ratajkowski “have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise.”

Getty Images Beauty and the Pete at the Met Gala 2022.

Can you say the same for you and yours? Didn’t think so. It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a single A-lister in need must be in want of a goofy Pete Davidson – but by the time you’re up-to-date with Davidson’s dating history, he will have started a brand-new fling...

My money is still on Martha Stewart at some stage, though with M3GAN currently tipped to be the IT girl of 2023 (the 3 in 2023 is named after her), it’s not long before Davidson’s spotted tying her bow and walking hand-in-bionic hand at the Met Gala.

Don’t Worry Darling – an affair for the ages

Speaking of good old-fashioned Tinseltown chaos, the total fiasco that was Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour gave us a much-needed boost - here was a feud that would make Joan Crawford and Bette Davis blush (cue the inevitable Ryan Murphy remake of this situation, in Pugh v Wilde, with Florence Pugh playing herself).

There is not enough data in the cloud for me to repeat the many, many twists and turns of the Don’t Worry Darling saga (here’s a recap in case you forgot), but the Nora Ephron-inflected tragicomedy of Olivia Wilde’s affair with Harry Styles and feud with Pugh cracked open debates over workplace affairs (a topic that popped up with the Try Guys and Good Morning America scandals in 2022), and showed some really gross misogyny about the things women directors have to contend with in the media landscape.

Neil Mockford/Getty Wilde and Styles have since split – Watermelon Sugar, bye!

Like other pop culture phenomena such as the #FreeBritney movement or the many internet sleuths cracking open true crime cases, the scandal started brewing thanks to eagle-eyed commentary on TikTok, which observed Pugh’s Instagram presence and notable lack of promotion for the film with CIA-levels of surveillance.

The film itself? It’s fine, but we ultimately think the salad dressing deserved more plaudits. And the stars? Styles and Wilde have since split, and Jason Sudeikis is presumably still wincing every time Watermelon Sugar plays in the supermarket.

Nepo Babies – the children of celebrities we love to hate

The lie of meritocracy was more threadbare than ever with nepotism babies, or nepo babies, dominating in every sector of media this year.

From Maya Hawke to Maude Apatow, from Dakota Johnson to Lily-Rose Depp, the ascendancy of famous children sparked hot debates - especially when the NY Mag cover story started trending this week.

Writer Nate Jones explored the nepo baby diaspora with incision - and the babies went goo-goo ga-ga in response.

It made Maude Apatow “sad”, it sent Lily Allen to fight on the nepo baby frontline, and it was responsible for Lottie Moss spiralling into whatever she meant by this tweet.

Personally, the only nepo babies whose success I root for are the Roys.

Will Smith – Oscar hopeful and persona non grata

It was the slap heard around the world – the slap that had to be seen to be believed, and, even then, was hard to believe.

In a year of A-list men behaving even worse than usual, Smith’s slap of Oscars host Chris Rock after the comedian’s jibe at Jada Pinkett Smith was a real standout.

Jordan Strauss/AP Will Smith and the cast of Emancipation – who have been somewhat overshadowed by their star’s antics.

Smith did issue a video apology (which presumably was done at gunpoint, given how reticent he appears throughout the entire thing), but the damage was done – the Academy barred Smith from attending the Oscars for a decade.

The incident was a triumphant display of Hollywood hubris at its worst – proof that the system of celebrity has something rotten at its core, that the craven way we decide to raise up celebrities on a pedestal creates a rarefied air where even the most berserk behaviour is permissible.

In a profoundly ironic twist, Smith is in the running for the Best Actor Oscar for the second year in a row, thanks to his leading role in Apple TV’s new slavery epic, Emancipation – but if Smith wins, he won’t be able to accept the statue in person.

Smith told Fox he “completely understands if someone is not ready” to watch the film after the slap incident.

Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua also told Vanity Fair the slap was “an unfortunate event, and I hope we can move forward and get past it”.

One thing’s for sure – if Smith manages to win the Oscar in a consecutive year, he’ll be punching above his weight (pun absolutely intended).