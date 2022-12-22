Goodbye Pork Pie actor Tony Barry has died

Tony Barry was best known in New Zealand for his starring role in Geoff Murphy's 1981 movie Goodbye Pork Pie.

Australian actor and “honourary Kiwi” Tony Barry, 81, has died after being diagnosed with melanoma in 2007, according to reports.

Filmmaker Gaylene Preston posted a tribute to the actor on Facebook on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we farewell Tony Barry who died peacefully yesterday at Murwillumbah NSW after a long illness,” she wrote.

She posted a photo of the two during the making of the 2010 film Home For Christmas during which, Preston wrote, “he played my father and became one of the family ever after. He won best actor at the Qantas awards in 2010 for that performance. He was one of a kind”.

“A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment. He considered himself an honorary Kiwi being the only Australian to feature on a NZ postage stamp for his role in Goodbye Pork Pie.”

The actor was born in Ipswich, Queensland in 1941 and had a long television and film career. His IMDb page lists 160 acting credits, which include the 1981 Kiwi classic Goodbye Pork Pie where he played the character John.

Sam Neil/Twitter Tony Barry (right) in the 1981 film Goodbye Pork Pie.

In 2017, the film was given a reboot named Pork Pie, which Barry described as a “knockout”.

Other notable film credits include Australia in 2008 and the 2010 film Home By Christmas.​

Kiwi actor Sam Neill posted a tribute to twitter, calling Barry a “terrific actor and hero of mine”.

“Sad today,” he wrote.