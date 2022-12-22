'My heart aches': DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's wife shares tribute after his death
The wife of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime dancing DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, has shared her pain following her husband’s death.
TWitch’s death was confirmed by his family last week. He was 40, and left behind his wife Allison Holker Boss, and their three young children.
Tributes have poured in from celebrities all over the world, including from DeGeneres, who called him “pure love and light”.
His wife on Thursday posted on Instagram, including a picture of them hugging, alongside the caption: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”
The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death.
DeGeneres was among many celebrities who replied to the widow’s post, saying: “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”
Holker Boss confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People.com last week.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Former First Lady Michelle Obama remembered tWitch as “an incredible force” on her Instagram page.
“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” Obama wrote.
“Stephen was an incredible force–someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life.
“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.