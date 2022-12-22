'My heart aches': DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's wife shares tribute after his death

Allison Holker Boss shared a picture of her and her husband on Instagram.

The wife of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime dancing DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, has shared her pain following her husband’s death.

TWitch’s death was confirmed by his family last week. He was 40, and left behind his wife Allison Holker Boss, and their three young children.

Tributes have poured in from celebrities all over the world, including from DeGeneres, who called him “pure love and light”.

His wife on Thursday posted on Instagram, including a picture of them hugging, alongside the caption: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death.

DeGeneres was among many celebrities who replied to the widow’s post, saying: “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”

Holker Boss confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People.com last week.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Christopher Smith/AP Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama remembered tWitch as “an incredible force” on her Instagram page.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” Obama wrote.

“Stephen was an incredible force–someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

