Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean hospitalised after Thailand tummy tuck surgery

Drag queen Kita Mean, winner of season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, is spending the festive season in hospital following a botched cosmetic surgery.

The 36-year-old had travelled to Thailand for a tummy tuck surgery, a procedure that removes excess fat to make the abdomen appear thinner, however complications from the botched job have left the drag queen hospitalised for over five weeks.

Mean, who co-own’s legendary Auckland drag bar Caluzzi Cabaret alongside Drag Race Down Under contestant Anita Wig’lit, was due to appear at London nightclub G.A.Y to close out 2022 before appearing as a guest of honour at DragCon UK in January.

She told Stuff she would be undergoing a surgery on Friday morning and hopes to be home in time for Christmas.

The drag queen told Express magazine she has “lost out on thousands of dollars of work” due to surgery recovery.

“I’ve lost out on thousands of dollars of work and have spent thousands of dollars on prep for DragCon UK, but you know what, I still have to count my blessings,” Mean said.

“There are many people in the world doing it shit tons worse than a queen that can’t go to a convention laying in a hospital bed. So I try to keep myself in check and keep the perspective.

“It’s hard to stay positive. I’ve gone through moments of feeling absolutely broken especially as the complications were all happening in Thailand. My trip [to Thailand] was supposed to be 15 days, and it ended up being five weeks due to the complications.”

“I’m determined to get through this.”