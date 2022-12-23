Billionaire Oprah Winfrey shocked when told US$100 Christmas gift is out of fan's price range
A viral TikTok video has captured television personality Oprah Winfrey appearing speechless when told her US$100 gift idea isn’t affordable.
A fan approached the 68-year-old, who is worth NZ$4b, while she was out in public and asked her for a Christmas present idea for his unwell mother.
Winfrey suggested a jewellery box from her annual Favourite Things list, a gift guide for the festive season, which the fan quickly told her would be too expensive.
“No it’s not, it’s really not, it’s like $100 dollars,” Winfrey told the fan.
When the fan explained he needed a gift with a lower price tag, Winfrey appears taken aback, furrowing her brows behind her giant black sunglasses before responding, “lower than $100?” in a confused tone.
The fan explains that his mother prefers sentimental gifts, leaving Winfrey to come up with a meaningful present off the top of her head.
“You do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top 10,” Winfrey said.
Social media users were divided over the interaction, with many suggesting Winfrey’s response was out of touch.
“She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive. ‘Do they even make things that cost less than $100?’,” one commenter wrote.
”A billionaire doesn’t understand how it is for the rest of us,” another user said.
Others were more forgiving of Winfrey’s money faux pas, with one writing she “handled this and answered this very well”.
”She’s a billionaire for years I don't blame her at this point, she don't know. Happy she didn't say buy her a car,” another wrote.
The jewellery box Winfrey mentions appears to be the Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewellery Box Organiser, which actually costs US$25.