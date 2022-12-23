Billionaire Oprah Winfrey shocked when told US$100 Christmas gift is out of fan's price range

A viral TikTok video has captured television personality Oprah Winfrey appearing speechless when told her US$100 gift idea isn’t affordable.

A fan approached the 68-year-old, who is worth NZ$4b, while she was out in public and asked her for a Christmas present idea for his unwell mother.

Winfrey suggested a jewellery box from her annual Favourite Things list, a gift guide for the festive season, which the fan quickly told her would be too expensive.

“No it’s not, it’s really not, it’s like $100 dollars,” Winfrey told the fan.

When the fan explained he needed a gift with a lower price tag, Winfrey appears taken aback, furrowing her brows behind her giant black sunglasses before responding, “lower than $100?” in a confused tone.

The fan explains that his mother prefers sentimental gifts, leaving Winfrey to come up with a meaningful present off the top of her head.

“You do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top 10,” Winfrey said.

Social media users were divided over the interaction, with many suggesting Winfrey’s response was out of touch.

“She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive. ‘Do they even make things that cost less than $100?’,” one commenter wrote.

”A billionaire doesn’t understand how it is for the rest of us,” another user said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Oprah Winfrey appeared confused when told a $100 gift was out of a fan’s price range.

Others were more forgiving of Winfrey’s money faux pas, with one writing she “handled this and answered this very well”.

”She’s a billionaire for years I don't blame her at this point, she don't know. Happy she didn't say buy her a car,” another wrote.

The jewellery box Winfrey mentions appears to be the Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewellery Box Organiser, which actually costs US$25.