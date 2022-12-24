'Dancing into the holidays': Long live Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's trolling bromance

Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness made sure to include buddy Ryan Reynolds in their holiday dance routine, even if he was a cardboard cutout.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, 46, made a special guest appearance in Hugh Jackman’s holiday dance routine – as a cardboard cutout.

On Friday (NZT) Jackman, 54, posted a video of himself and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, dancing to a Bruno Mars song in front of their Christmas Tree.

The couple of 26-years completed a fun dance routine in their comfy clothes alongside a promotional cutout of Reynolds from the star's new Christmas movie Spirited, in which he stars alongside Will Ferrell.

“Deb & I are dancing into the holidays! Thank you to Mishay and Pedro for the steps and patience,” Jackman wrote alongside the video.

Jackman and Reynolds have a long history of a fake feud, which has involved trolling each other on social media over the years. The two actors are actually good friends, and will star alongside each other in the much anticipated Deadpool 3 movie, with Jackman returning to play Wolverine.

The big reveal came five years after Jackman last played the superhero in Logan and allegedly hung up his claws.

Jackman later posted a second short clip alongside the cutout, encouraging people to watch Reynolds’ new film Spirited on AppleTV+, which is a musical version of Charles Dickens's story. Reynolds and Ferrell learnt to sing and dance for many scenes in the movie, and Reynolds previously shared that Jackman – who’s well known in the theatre and musical movie realms, had given him some advice for the role.

“Hugh and I were having coffee one day and he reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you’re doing in the arts. He said, ‘Just remember to enjoy it, because if you’re enjoying it, we’ll enjoy it,’” Reynolds was reported by US media saying.

“That was something that I constantly reminded myself. Even when I felt so out of my depth, which was almost every day, I kept reminding myself that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. And it actually extended well beyond this project into other aspects of my life.”

Despite their clear friendship, over the years the duo have developed a long-standing mock "feud" that has seen the pair troll one another online, on television and even go as far as to describe themselves as "mortal enemies".

While visiting The Tonight Show, Jackman revealed a unique gift that Reynolds left in his dressing room on the opening night of his Broadway show, a revival of The Music Man.

"Opening night gifts are big on Broadway," Jackman explained on the episode which aired on April Fool’s Day in the US. "So you walk in [and] there's flowers, there's cards and, of course, right where I put my makeup in the mirror, there was this."

Guest host Jimmy Kimmel – who pranked audiences by swapping programmes with Jimmy Fallon for the night – then unveiled a black-and-white photo of Reynolds smiling as he performs a heel click, E News reported, alongside a note that said: "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."

And Reynolds was indeed watching, as he and his wife Blake Lively went to the Broadway show's opening night in February.