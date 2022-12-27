Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye 'Ye' West is 'hard'

Reality star Kim Kardsahian got emotional in a recent podcast while talking about protecting her four children from public commentary surrounding ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

In a recent episode of the Angie Martinex IRL podcast, the reality star said she makes a conscious effort to protect her ex-husband for the sake of her children – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

”I definitely protected him, and I still will ... for my kids,” she said.

“In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world ... I’m holding on by a thread, I know I’m so close to that not happening.”

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has come under recent public backlash following anti-semitic comments, but Kardashian told Angie Martinex she protects the children from what information they hear when “stuff’s going down”.

Kardashian said she was privy to what happened at school and other children have not said anything to her four kids. At home, only North has access to social media, but it is monitored through Kardashian’s phone.

“If we’re riding to school if they want to listen to their dad’s music ... I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” she said.

“It’s hard. Co-parenting, it’s really f...ing hard.”

Evan Agostini/AP Kim Kardashian opened up in a recent podcast about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian continued, saying that she had great memories of “the best Dad”, and she wanted the same for her children.

“If they don't know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world... why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s real heavy grown up shit that they’re not ready to deal with.”

She said when the kids are ready to have the conversations she will have them, but for now she wants their lives to be as “normal as possible”.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she later said.

“All the crazy s.... They’ll thank me, and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

AP Kim Kardashian said in a recent podcast that she protects her children from hearing anything bad about their father.

Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45 reached a divorce settlement in November this year.

The recent backlash against the Gold Digger artist came as a result of anti-semitic posts, which resulted in his accounts being restricted on Instagram and Twitter. In October, sources close to Ye told CNN he had long-held a fascination with Hitler and wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader.

Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder following a psychiatric emergency in 2016. Since then he has referred to the diagnosis as his "superpower" and in 2019 spoke on the David Letterman show about the diagnosis, and described experiencing paranoia and delusions, the Cut reported.