Hilary Swank shares Christmas update on 'miracle' pregnancy

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank, 48, shared a Christmas pregnancy update to her Instagram, saying she was “grateful” for her “miracle” twins.

On Monday (NZ time) Swank posted a photo of herself beside a Christmas tree and wearing a red and white striped onesie.

“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle,” she captioned the photo.

“So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! Merry Christmas everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take.”

The Million Dollar Baby star first announced that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins in October.

She told Good Morning America hosts at the time that being is mother was something she had wanted “for a long time”.

In a separate October appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Swank had revealed she was in her second trimester at the time.

She said twins run in both her and Schneider’s families and that she was “so excited”.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable,” she said at the time.

Earlier this year, Swank revealed on the Drew Barrymore Show the twins were due on April 16 – her late father Stephen Swank’s birthday.