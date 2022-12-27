Dwayne The Rock Johnston shares family Christmas highlights

Black Adam star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared a touching video of his mum becoming emotional as she opened Christmas presents.

In the video shared on Instagram, his mother, Ata Johnson, is seen putting a Louis Vuitton gift box away and holding back tears while Johnson, 50, asks if she is okay.

“We’ve come a long way,” Johnson says to his mother, and she echoes the statement.

In the video’s caption, the US star wrote that his mother will always cry when she opens her first present during the family holiday.

“Christmas’ come and go and life moves fast, but one thing that anchors this family on Christmas Day is gratitude,” he wrote.

“We had some rough Christmas’ many years ago so that’s why these days my mom’s tears of gratitude inevitably will always come down [sic].”

The latest video comes after a string of Christmas updates from the Jumanji star over the past week, which included his big reveal to his daughters Jasmine, 7 and Tiana, 4 of the Christmas tree after a visit from Santa.

Included in the gifts was a surprise of guinea pigs for his girls, who he refers to as the “tornados”, causing the eldest Jasmine to exclaim, “what the ... heck!”

“We didn’t even wish for this,” said Tiana as she ran into the room.

Johnson, or Dwanta Claus as he has called himself on social media this week, captioned the video saying he had started a new tradition of waking at 5am and heading downstairs to wait for the “tornados” to “wake up and come down and wreak complete havoc & chaos”.

“Man as a daddy I live for these moments of joy & Christmas imagination. Hey Santa thanks big man for all the cool stuff you left for my little ones. Hope you enjoyed the tequila I left ya,” he wrote.

However, Johnson’s most amusing update came on Christmas Eve, when the star showed off a glamorous new-look courtesy of a makeover from his daughters.

The Rock/Instagram Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson received a Christmas makeover from his two daughters.

Johnson captioned the video, which had 7.7 million likes by Tuesday afternoon, with an explanation that during his first morning back home with the girls, they insisted on giving “Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas”.

In the video, Jasmine is applying blush to the star’s face – already covered in blush and lipstick – while he sits in gym gear with a blonde wig – complete with blue and pink pigtails.

“Oh Daddy, you look so pretty,” his youngest, Tiana, tells him before Johnson says, “you promised me I was going to look cool. Do I look cool?”

“Do I need anything else,” he asks his daughters while Jasmine insists he stand up to put on a tutu.

“I need a tutu. I also need my dignity,” Johnson replies laughing.

In a follow-up post Johnson revealed the tutu would only fit around one of his legs, so he wound up wearing the pink tutu as a crown.