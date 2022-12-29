Drew Barrymore coped with 'cripplingly difficult' divorce by drinking

Drew Barrymore has opened up about the trauma she endured during and after her 2016 divorce.

In an interview with People magazine, the actor and TV host reflected on what the Los Angeles Times once called her "no-muss, no-fuss" split from art consultant Will Kopelman and revealed the anguish she experienced behind the scenes.

"There was no scandal. Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't the thing to point to," she told People.

"We tried so hard to make it work. [A friend] said to me, 'Divorce is the death of a dream.' That's exactly what it feels like, something so final you can't get it back."

READ MORE:

* Drew Barrymore's dating app struggles are all too relatable

* Watch Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green reunite for the first time in 20 years

* Is Drew Barrymore swearing off acting forever? Here's her answer

* Drew Barrymore admits to 'swearing off men' for the last 5 years



The Santa Clarita Diet star wed her third husband, Kopelman, in 2012 after getting engaged earlier that year. They share two children, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 10, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 8.

Despite ending things on relatively good terms with a swift, uncontested divorce, Barrymore called the process and aftermath "cripplingly difficult”.

"It just took me down," she told People. "There are times where you can look at someone you think is a strong person and see them so broken and go, 'How the f... did they get there?' And I was that person. I broke."

In an effort to "numb the pain and feel good," Barrymore said, she turned to alcohol. As someone who overcame addiction when she was younger, she eventually recognised that her post-divorce drinking habits had become unhealthy.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Drew Barrymore turned to drinking after her third divorce.

"The drinking thing for me was a constant," she said. "Like, 'You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what's best for you. You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it's getting the better of you.'"

A handful of years after the divorce, Barrymore launched her hit talk show, which gave her "something to believe in" and helped her heal – in addition to quitting drinking and focusing on her kids. The daytime programme is now in its third season.

While navigating the world as a single working mother, Barrymore said she found time to date "every once in a while" because "it's a very human, natural thing to do”. The Charlie's Angels alum was previously married to Los Angeles bar owner Jeremy Thomas and comedian Tom Green.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Barrymore says her drinking habits became unhealthy.

"I'm such a mum and I'm so under the workload, and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, where does dating fit in?" she told People. "I've gone on dates where I'm like, 'Oh my God, why did I say yes to dinner? Because we haven't ordered yet, and I don't want to be here.'"

The LA Times