Andrew Tate and brother Tristan reportedly arrested in Romania for sex trafficking

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan are being held in custody on kidnapping and rape charges in connection to accusations of sex trafficking, according to Romanian outlet Libertatea.

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were reportedly arrested in Pipera, Romania on Thursday morning.

A clip has been circulating online which apparently show Andrew’s arrest.

TMZ also cited the Romanian report.

The charges stem from the brothers allegedly abducting two young girls in April, one who is an American citizen and the other who is Romanian.

Police later found the girls, who said that they were being held against their will.

A video that Tate took of himself confirmed to authorities that he was in Romania, which was all the evidence officials needed to make the arrest.

He posted the clip on December 28, in response to a clap-back from Greta Thunberg, which showed him eating food from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza.

The beef between Tate and Thunberg started on Wednesday when the 36-year-old decided to inform the 19-year-old climate change activist about his car collection, which he said totals 33 vehicles.

“This is just the start,” he wrote. “Please provide your email address, so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

She fired back, telling him to “enlighten” her by emailing the address, “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.