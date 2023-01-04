Actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when he was run over by a snow plough

Actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist stuck in bad weather when he was run over by his own snow plough in Nevada, US.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old Avengers star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopaedic injuries.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Monday (local time). She said she and the actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened on Sunday morning near the Mt Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.

“He is always helping others,” she told the newspaper.

READ MORE:

* Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snow plow accident

* Jeremy Renner hospitalised after snow-related accident

* Jeremy Renner shares how the Black Widow lives on in Hawkeye

* Hawkeye teaser: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld face an 'Avengers-level threat'

* Did Black Widow's post-credits scene just tease a Marvel show?



The Washoe County sheriff's office said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of the Mt Rose Highway at about 9am on Sunday before Renner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than half a metre of snow in the area between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said at the time Renner was the “only involved party in the incident” and that the office's major accident investigation team was “looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

Vianney Le Caer/AP Actor Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film Hawkeye, in London, on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Sheriff Darin Balaam scheduled a news conference “to clarify details regarding” the sheriff's office's response to the accident, the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement on Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit, following surgery at a Reno hospital.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in the 2009 The Hurt Locker, helped turn him into a household name.

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.