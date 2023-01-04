Taika Waititi, Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn share support for Jeremy Renner after ‘Hawkeye’ actor’s snow-ploughing accident

Fellow Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo has encouraged fans to support Jeremy Renner after a snow-ploughing accident left him hospitalised in a critical but stable condition.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries on Sunday (local time) and remained in an intensive care unit following surgery, his representative said in an update late on Monday.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo wrote on an Instagram Story which has since expired. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

Vianney Le Caer/AP Jeremy Renner, who was injured in a snow-ploughing accident on the weekend, has received plenty of social media support from fellow Hollywood stars.

Renner, 51, plays Hawkeye and Ruffalo portrays the Hulk in several Marvel movies and shows. They’ve repeatedly appeared in the franchise together since 2012′s The Avengers, in which their characters are amongst the original six members of the titular superhero team.

Others from the Marvel community to share support include James Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and executive-produced Avengers: Endgame, which Renner stars in.

“My heart is with @JeremyRenner,” Gunn tweeted, along with a prayer-hands emoji.

Another message came from Tara Strong, who voices Miss Minutes on the Marvel series Loki and who worked with Renner on National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.

“My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades,” Strong tweeted. “From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

On Wednesday, Renner made his first public social media post since the accident, posting a photo of himself in hospital to his Instagram account. He also thanked his followers for their support.

”Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote.

“I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

In response to the post, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way”, and Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder director commented, “my brother I love you”.

Renner’s team hasn’t disclosed the nature of the accident, which occurred in Reno, Nevada, but a neighbour told TMZ the actor suffered significant blood loss after a snow-plough ran over his leg.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office described Renner’s injury as “traumatic” and said it arranged for the actor to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Renner debuted as Hawkeye, the archer Avenger, in 2011′s Thor. His repeated appearances as the character since include the main role in the 2021 series Hawkeye.

The actor received Oscar nominations for The Town and The Hurt Locker and is also known for the Mission Impossible movies and the thriller series Mayor of Kingstown.

