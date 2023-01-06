Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video

Actor Noah Schnapp, famous for his role as Will Byers on Stranger Things, came out as gay Thursday in a TikTok video.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘We knew,’” he wrote over the video.

Schnapp, 18, also captioned the video, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought” in a reference to the character. Schnapp previously said of Will, “It’s 100% clear that he is gay.”

Prior to his role on Stranger Things, Schnapp debuted as a tertiary character in Steven Spielberg’s 2015 film Bridge of Spies and voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie that same year.

Schnapp did not say anything in the video. The background sound came from another TikTok user saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

