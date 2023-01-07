Chris Evans confirms his relationship with Alba Baptista in flashback Instagram post

People’s Sexiest Man Alive is apparently off the market.

On Friday night, Chris Evans posted a video compilation that seemingly confirmed his relationship with 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

The Instagram story showed the actors pranking one another throughout 2022.

The video begins with the Avengers star doing some laundry, before Baptista sneaks up from behind and shouts, “Baby!” A visibly startled Evans immediately jumps back before bursting into laughter

READ MORE:

* 911 call log reveals Jeremy Renner 'completely crushed' by snowplough, as actor posts new video update

* 'Dancing into the holidays': Long live Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's trolling bromance

* They asked Lizzo for a dress through TikTok - it worked

* Chris Hemsworth opens up about Alzheimer’s risk and taking time off



Though he was clearly amused by the stunt, Evans wasn’t about to let Baptista off the hook.

The following clip showed the actress walking into a living room while staring at her phone; Evans approaches from the side and abruptly let out a scream, causing Baptista to immediately drop the device.

The incidents would set off a playful prank war that was well documented.

“A look back at 2022,” Evans captioned the story along with heart emojis.

The Instagram post marks the first time Evans has publicly acknowledged his relationship with Baptista, who is 16 years younger than him.

Back in November, sources told People magazine that the actors were quite “serious” and had been dating for more than a year.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” the insider claimed. “His family and friends all adore her.”

Evans spoke about his personal life in an exclusive interview with People, saying he would like to settle down some day and start a family.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”