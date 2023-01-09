Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up (again)

Social media personality Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have reportedly called it quits on their relationship, for the second time.

The couple apparently spent Christmas apart, with Jenner taking their two children on holiday in Aspen with celebrity buddies Hailey and Justin Bieber.

An insider has told Us Weekly Magazine Jenner and Scott were supposed to spend the festive season together.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

The pair began dating in early 2017, after apparently hitting it off at California music festival Coachella, and welcomed their first child Stormi in February 2018.

They first broke off their relationship in 2019 before rekindling their romance in 2020, now sharing a nearly year-old son together.

Last October, the rapper denied rumours he had cheated on Jenner with ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar.