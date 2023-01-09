David and Victoria Beckham's son, Romeo, joins Premier League club with Brentford B team

Like father, like son: nepo baby Romeo Beckham is following in his famous dad David’s football footsteps with a deal with a Premier League club.

The 20-year-old will be joining Brentford’s reserve team on a loan deal from MLS NEXT Pro club Inter Miami CF II, which is co-owned by his father.

The midfielder made 20 appearances for Inter Miami during their previous season.

“I’m very proud and very happy to be here,” Beckham told Brentford’s official website.

“I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I’ve never been so excited.”

Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane has also shared his excitement over Beckham’s arrival.

"We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," MacFarlane said.

"I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch."