Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn's controversial cooking recipe amid rumoured 'feud' with daughter-in-law

Victoria Beckham has come to her son Brooklyn's rescue after another one of his recipe videos has been "roasted"﻿.

His most recent video in his series Cookin' with Brookyn shows how he makes a "Michelin" Sunday roast with former Michelin cook Kevin Lee.

But the oldest Beckham child found himself the target of social media hate again, being criticised due to the roast not being cooked adequately, with the entire piece being pink on the inside.

"A good vet could bring that back to life," one joked in response to the video. "Might as well bite the cow while it's grazing," another quipped.

Others pointed out the overuse of butter, calling the dish a "heart attack on a plate﻿".

But the recipe did have one fan. Sharing the video to her Instagram Story, mum Victoria said it was "Inspiration for this Sunday's roast!"

"I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!"

Instagram Brooklyn Beckham shows how he makes a "Michelin" Sunday roast with former Michelin cook Kevin Lee.

But she couldn't help but add a jab to those criticising her precious son, adding in a smaller font and brackets underneath﻿, "It's rare people not raw," topping it off with a laugh-crying emoji.

This is not the only time Brooklyn has caught backlash. He was also viscously trolled when he said his career as a "chef" is what earned him his luxury car.

In a viral TikTok video series in which TikToker Daniel Mac goes up to people in luxury cars and asks them what they do for a living, Beckham confidently answered, "I'm a chef,"﻿ while sitting in a McLaren P1 owned by his father, soccer player David Beckham.

The luxury supercar, which costs almost US$2 million (NZ$3m), is reportedly one of just 765 made in the world.

"Are you like the best chef in the world?" Mac teased Beckham in reponse, to which he said, "Trying to be," with a laugh.

Many pointed out the irony in the comments.﻿

"Born into a multimillionaire family and now married a billionaire's daughter. But he's a chef!!" one person wrote.

"Chef, he meant to say daddy's money," another commented.

"- what do you do for a living ? - 'I was born'," one person joked.

Instagram Brooklyn Beckham was criticised due to the roast not being cooked adequately.

Victoria's defence comes ﻿amid rumours of a feud between her and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, which both Nicola and husband Brooklyn have denied.

"People love to write stuff, always love to write rubbish… And they write it because it goes everywhere and everyone talks about it," Brooklyn told Bustle last year in reference to the rumoured rift, explaining that everyone "gets along fine".

Rumblings of a rift were first heard following Brooklyn, 23, and 27-year-old Nicola's lavish Miami wedding in April, when Nicola did not walk down the aisle wearing one of Victoria's designs.

Brooklyn and Nicola have not been shy about downplaying the feud allegations, ﻿and Nicola did admit there was an awkward period after she declined to wear a wedding dress designed by the former Spice Girl.

According to Nicola, it's all water under the bridge, however, as the model said last month "no family is perfect" and that there was no feud.

Victoria has yet to speak out about the feud rumours, though she did invite Brooklyn and Nicola to sit front-row at her Paris Fashion Week show in September.

That joint appearance, however, came after sources claimed David Beckham, 47, "read the riot act" to Brooklyn over the rumoured feud.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.