Nicolas Cage 'not really down' to join Star Wars universe: 'I'm a Trekkie, man’

Don’t expect to see Nicolas Cage, an unparalleled thespian and loyal Trekkie, joining the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.

In a recent interview, Cage–who will soon be seen back in his vampirical bag with this year’s Renfield–was asked about his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent collaborator Pedro Pascal having previously revealed he was trying to “recruit” him into the Star Wars infrastructure.

“No is the answer, and I’m not really down,” Cage told Kevin Polowy, a Senior Correspondent for Yahoo Entertainment, last week.

“I’m a Trekkie man. … I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

As for why he opted to reveal this now, Cage noted this particular interview marked his first of 2023, thus “you might as well get something that no one knows”.

He also elaborated further on his personal love of Star Trek, as well as outlined what he sees as the unique power of science fiction at large.

“I grew up watching Shatner,” Cage said. “I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that is really where you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time in the future, and you can without people just jumping on it. You can really express your thoughts, like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that, I thought.”

This month also saw the unveiling of the first trailer for Universal Pictures’ Renfield, starring Cage as “the lord of death,” aka Dracula. Cage, who previously went the fangs-out route with the 1988 cult classic Vampire’s Kiss, is joined in director Chris McKay’s horror comedy by Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

Ahead of the film’s April 14th roll-outs, keep the trailer below on a constant loop for maximum enjoyment.