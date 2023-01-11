Kate Winslet pauses Avatar 2 interview to comfort young reporter: 'You don't have to be scared'

“You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared,” Kate Winslet encouraged the young girl doing her first interview.

Kate Winslet began an interview by comforting a young reporter after the Avatar: The Way of Water actress discovered that it was her first go at it.

Winslet was going through the press junket for The Way of Water when a girl named Martha walked in to conduct her interview for the German TV network ZDF, according to Variety.

“Um, it’s my first time,” Martha said, prompting the actress to halt the interview, and deliver some words of encouragement.

“This is your first time doing it?” Winslet asked. “Okay, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

“You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared,” the Oscar-winner continued. “Everything is going to be amazing. Okay? You’ve got this. Okay, let’s do it!”

In the second Avatar, Winslet plays Ronal, the female leader of the oceanic Na’vi group known as the Metkayina. The role forced the actress to become comfortable in the water, and she exceeded expectations by breaking Tom Cruise’s record for the longest period of time that someone has held their breath underwater.

When she emerged for air after seven minutes and 15 seconds, Winslet’s immediate reaction was wondering if she was dead. “I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead, have I died?’ And then going, ‘What was [my time]?’” she told Total Film magazine.

“Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn’t believe it…The next thing I say is, ‘We need to radio set. I wanted Jim (James Cameron) to know right away.”

Avatar: The Way of Water, which surpassed $1 billion worldwide in just 14 days, is still in theatres.