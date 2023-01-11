Comedian Jimmy Carr takes a stab at New Plymouth as he arrives in NZ for tour

Jimmy Carr has arrived in NZ for his comedy tour, with his first stop being New Plymouth.

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr touched down in New Zealand for his Terribly Funny comedy tour last night, with his first stop being a less than impressive trip to New Plymouth.

The funnyman announced his arrival on Twitter with a photo of a knitted doll version of himself next to a mural by Kiwi artist Dside.

“I’m in New Zealand. First gig of the tour is in New Plymouth, which is frankly no improvement on the original,” the comedian tweeted.

New Plymouth takes its name from the southwest English port city, known for it’s trade and Royal Navy base.

“They really stitched you up sending you to New Plymouth first,” one user replied.

“You're going to have plenty of easy targets to pick on in NZ,” another joked.

Carr will play New Plymouth’s TSB Theatre on Wednesday before heading to stops in Whanganui, Palmerston North, Wellington, Dunedin and finishing in Auckland on January 29 before flying to Australia.