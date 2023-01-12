Jimmy Carr took a swipe at New Plymouth - other times celebrities roasted New Zealand

New Zealand: we’re a country with some pretty decent people and places, but some famous outsiders don’t seem to feel the same way.

Sure, Auckland’s a bit of a concrete mess, Wellington’s too cold, and the rest of the country ... well, who even knows what happens in places like Gore, but whether you live amongst the big cities or rural streets, a dig at one of us is a dig at us all.

In light of a pretty shocking stab at New Plymouth by Jimmy Carr as he arrived in NZ this week, we’ve compiled a list of some of the standout moments of overseas celebrities airing out their less than positive feelings on our best and brightest towns.

Jimmy Carr told his Twitter followers New Plymouth was "no improvement on the original."

Jimmy Carr v New Plymouth

Comedian Jimmy Carr is the latest in this list of celebrities (also, coincidentally, all white British men) to slam one of NZ’s humblest little cities.

Taranaki’s own New Plymouth was the target of Carr’s tirade after he shared a post to Twitter announcing his arrival in Aotearoa.

“I’m in New Zealand. First gig of the tour is in New Plymouth, which is frankly no improvement on the original,” Carr tweeted.

It was a softer dig than others on this list, but Carr’s anti-New Plymouth agenda was enough to incense some of the city’s most passionate citizens (check the comments on that story if you want to see it for yourself).

A Rolling Stone member once called Invercargill "the arsehole of the world".

Rolling Stones v Invercargill & Dunedin

Maybe it was Mick Jagger, or maybe it was Keith Richards (it all depends on which biography you read), but one Rolling Stones member famously took a dig at Invercargill following a visit during the 60s.

The Southland city was remembered by the Stones as “the arsehole of the world” after the band played at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre in 1965 (coincidentally, the city was voted NZ’s Shit Town of the Year in 2022).

As if one dig at the South Island wasn’t enough, Keith Richards later took a swipe at Dunedin in his 2010 memoir Life, calling the Otago city a “black hole”.

"I don't think you could find anything more depressing anywhere," he wrote. "Dunedin made Aberdeen seem like Las Vegas."

John Cleese took Palmerston North to war, calling it the "suicide capital of New Zealand."

John Cleese v Palmerston North

Not one to mince his words, comedian John Cleese labelled Palmerston North the “suicide capital of New Zealand” on his website in 2005.

“If you wish to kill yourself but lack the courage to, I think a visit to Palmerston North will do the trick,” Cleese wrote.

The Brit had a “thoroughly bloody miserable time” in the city, and the good people of the Manawatū gave Cleese a piece of their minds, including this retort from then-Palmy mayor Heather Tanguay: “Obviously he still has trouble with his medical problems and may need some more medication.”

Palmerston North was recently revealed as being the sex toy capital of NZ, so its citizens seem to have got their groove back since the public shaming.

Jeremy Clarkson told tourists to skip Waiheke Island.

Jeremy Clarkson v Waiheke Island

Also a man not known for keeping his thoughts to himself, Jeremy Clarkson took on Waiheke Island in 2015 after a business owner accused the comedian of making extravagant demands. Waiheke Unlimited manager Ed Coutts told media Clarkson had demanded shipments of cigarettes, Monopoly, and gravy mix from Auckland via helicopter.

"My advice to anyone wishing to visit Waiheke Island is: don't,” the 61-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“To be clear, I've also never demanded a game of monopoly or a Range Rover so I could look at it.

“I did ask the helicopter pilot if he'd get me a game of Risk. Much better than Monopoly. He offered to get gravy as well. I declined.”