Riverdance star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive form of cancer'

The Riverdance icon has undergone surgery and is now in the care of doctors following his cancer diagnosis.

Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley has undergone surgery following a diagnosis of an “aggressive” cancer.

The 64-year-old’s team shared the news in an Instagram post this morning, revealing the Riverdance icon was now in the care of doctors.

“Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer,” the post read.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Michael Flatley’s team announces the Riverdance star has an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Flately has previously endured a malignant melanoma, after a sharp-eyed fan spotted signs of skin cancer while watching the dancer on television.

He helped bring traditional Irish dance into the mainstream in the 1990s after performing Riverdance with fellow dancer Jean Butler on Eurovision in 1994, and performing in the subsequent stage show of the same name.

Riverdance was a runaway success, and Flatley departed the show in 1995 to pursue other dance projects.

The Irish-American last brought his world-famous dancing to New Zealand in 2015 with his Lord of the Dance tour.