Watch out, Free Willy: Jennifer Coolidge is coming for your throne.

The 61-year-old has had a sensational year, to put it lightly – the actress starred in season two of HBO’s runaway hit The White Lotus, stealing the show with her delightful one-liners and the whimsical way she always seemed to be on a planet far away from our own.

She’s already picked up an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on season one of the show, and on Wednesday night she received her first Golden Globe Award for the role.

Following her win, Coolidge spoke to two Access Hollywood reporters backstage, who asked what her “ultimate dream role” is.

“I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin,” Coolidge responds.

When asked if she means playing a dolphin in an “animated feature”, Coolidge responds with a quick “no,” however another reporter asks if she meant something like the live-action 1996 film Flipper.

Coolidge, as always in her natural dreamlike state, gives a simple “yeah.”

Is she serious? Is she joking? With Coolidge, no one really knows, but one director already has their sights set on giving the actress her dream tole.

Don’t Worry Darling’s Olivia Wilde later shared the now viral clip on her Instagram story with the caption “I will make this happen.”

Getty Images/Unsplash Jennifer Coolidge's dream role? A dolphin, of course.

Whether the offer will be taken is up in the year, but our fingers are crossed Coolidge will be sweeping up next year’s Award season for her groundbreaking role as a dolphin.