Jimmy Carr takes another jab at New Plymouth, calls wind wand a 'ball on a stick'

Jimmy Carr’s doll version with the wind wand in New Plymouth.

Back for another jab at New Plymouth, comedian Jimmy Carr has taken on the city’s pride and joy: the wind wand.

The 50-year-old updated his Twitter followers with a new photo of the doll version of himself posed in front of the wind wand, his caption taking a cheeky stab at the humble landmark.

“It’s another day in New Plymouth and I saw the sight (singular), it’s a ball on a stick. Still, a couple of great restaurants, friendly people and great crowds, so no complaints,” Carr tweeted.

Carr isn’t the first (and probably won’t be the last) visiting celebrity to roast New Zealand – following an Invercargill gig in the 60s, a member of the Rolling Stones apparently referred to the Southland city as “the arsehole of the world.”