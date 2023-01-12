Jimmy Carr takes another quick jab at New Plymouth, calls wind wand a 'ball on a stick'

Back for more blood since Wednesday’s roast of New Plymouth, comedian Jimmy Carr has taken on the city’s pride and joy: the wind wand.

The 50-year-old updated his Twitter followers with a new photo of the doll version of himself posed in front of the wind wand, his caption taking a cheeky stab at the humble landmark.

“It’s another day in New Plymouth and I saw the sight (singular), it’s a ball on a stick. Still, a couple of great restaurants, friendly people and great crowds, so no complaints,” Carr tweeted.

Let’s break that down: Carr celebrated the momentous occasion of seeing New Plymouth’s wind wand in the flesh by making note of the landmark being the only notable sight in the city (obviously no one told him about the Instagram-worthy Te Rewa Rewa Bridge), and degrading it to the level of “ball on a stick.”

He then tries to save face by shouting out New Plymouth’s “great restaurants, friendly people and great crowds” with “no complaints,” but the damage has already been done.

After witnessing the fury from this week's trolling of the city, it’s hard to tell if New Plymouth’s typically laidback locals will be willing to accept Carr’s compliment at the expense of the mighty wind wand.

Carr isn’t the first (and probably won’t be the last) visiting celebrity to roast New Zealand – following an Invercargill gig in the 60s, a member of the Rolling Stones apparently referred to the Southland city as “the arsehole of the world.”