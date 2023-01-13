Austin Butler addresses why he still sounds like Elvis Presley

I﻿t's the elephant in the room that reporters love to keep asking Austin Butler – why does he still sound like Elvis Presley?

Variety shared footage from the press room after Butler, 31, was asked the question following his Golden Globes win﻿.

Dare we say, the actor seemed a little miffed by the question.

"Do people tell you that [you sound like Elvis] and do you catch yourself constantly [noticing that] that is your voice now﻿?" the reporter asked.

READ MORE:

* Golden Globes 2023 highlights: Jennifer Coolidge's joy and Austin Butler's Elvis voice

* The seven top 2023 Golden Globe-nominated movies (and where you can watch them)

* We're all shook up over Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala



"Still? Yeah, I don't even think about. I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot," Butler remarks.

Chris Pizzello/AP Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for "Elvis" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

"I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time," Butler said. "I had three years where [Elvis] was my only focus in life, so I'm sure there's just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Butler bagged the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award for his performance as Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

On the night, Butler﻿ gave a gracious speech, which ended with him thanking his late mum, Lori Butler, who died of duodenal cancer in 2014. She was 50.

Rich Polk/AP Austin Butler accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

"Mama, I love you so much, thank you for sacrificing so much for me," he said. He left his final thanks for the King himself.

"And lastly," he said at the end, "Elvis Presley himself. You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much." He added, "You are remembered and I will never forget."﻿

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.