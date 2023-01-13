Lisa Marie Presley is in critical condition in a coma on life support after suffering cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley is on life support with a temporary pacemaker after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

The 54-year-old musician is in an induced coma in critical condition, sources have told TMZ.

Presley suffered a full cardiac arrest on Thursday morning in the US. Her housekeeper found her and ex-husband Danny Keough, who lives with her, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was then rushed to hospital.

Lisa Marie is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night (local time) where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of the King in the film Elvis.

Her mother was seen arriving at the West Hills hospital, in Los Angeles, hour after reports of the medical emergency, the Daily Mail reported.

In a statement on Facebook, Priscilla Presley wrote: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley performs onstage at Gramercy Theatre.

Lisa Maria is a singer and songwriter and has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died in 2020, aged 27.