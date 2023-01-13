Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest at her home, rushed to hospital
Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.
According to TMZ, the 54-year-old had CPR performed on her by paramedics.
Sources say that emergency services were able to regain a pulse before she was taken to hospital.
Lisa Marie is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night (local time) where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of the King in the film Elvis.
Presley is a singer and songwriter and has three children, including actress Riley Keough.
Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died in 2020, aged 27.
It is unclear what Presley’s condition is at this point.