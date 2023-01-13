Comedian Jimmy Carr's next jab at New Zealand - this time it's Whanganui

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr landed another jab against NZ, cracking a joke about the size of Whanganui, the most recent stop on his Terribly Funny comedy tour.

After already teasing New Plymouth’s “sight (singular)” this week, the comic posted a new photo of a knitted doll version of himself next to the opera house where he will perform in Whanganui.

jimmycarr/twitter Jimmy Carr in Whanganui

“I’m in Whanganui for two shows, which I think means the entire town’s population is coming to see me…twice”, Carr tweeted around midnight Thursday.

The population of Whanganui is 45,309 according to Stats NZ.

READ MORE:

* Jimmy Carr walks in, shocks New Plymouth restaurant owner

* Comedian Jimmy Carr takes a stab at New Plymouth as he arrives in NZ for tour

* Must-see gigs and shows of 2023 to fill up your calendar for the next six months



Comedian Urzila Carson also chimed in underneath Carr’s post, writing: “Ah Whanganui…known for its cuisine after 5pm…”

“It’s not Whanganui, Jimmy. It’s #Whangavegas, baby!” one user joked.

Carr will play Whanganui’s Royal Opera House before heading to Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, and more cities across the country.

Here is a full rundown of Carr’s NZ tour schedule:

Whanganui - Royal Whanganui Opera House, Thursday 12 January

Palmerston North - Regent on Broadway, Friday 13 January

Wellington - Michael Fowler Centre, Saturday 14 January

Nelson - Trafalgar Centre, Monday 16 January

Christchurch - Christchurch Arena, Tuesday 17 January

Dunedin - Town Hall, Wednesday 18 January

Invercargill - Civic Theatre, Thursday 19 January

Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Saturday 21 January

Hawkes Bay - Toitoi Events Centre, Wednesday 25 January

Tauranga - Trustpower Arena Baypark, Thursday 26 January

Hamilton - Globox Arena Claudelands, Friday 27 January

Hawkes Bay – Toitoi Events Centre, Tuesday 31 January