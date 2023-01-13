'My mind is blown': Julia Roberts discovers she isn't in fact a Roberts

Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts has discovered that she is not actually a Roberts.

Appearing on TV show Finding Your Roots, the Erin Brockovich star was left speechless when host Henry Louis Gates Jr told her the man who she thought was her great-great-grandfather, WIlliam Roberts, died more than a decade before her great-grandfather was born.

As reported by People, Roberts great-great-grandmother Rhoda Suttle Roberts had been married to Willis since the 1850s, but his death in 1864 left a big gap.

Gates Jr told Roberts that there were a “cluster of matches” that traced her ancestry to a man called Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr.

"So we're Mitchell's?" Roberts asked.

“You're Julia Mitchell," Gates Jr confirmed. "You are not a Roberts, biologically."

In his research, the Ticket To Paradise star also discovered that Mitchell had been married at the time of his affair with Roberts' great-great-grandmother Rhoda and had six of his own children.

Greg Allen/AP Julia Roberts? That is the question.

"Wow," is all Roberts could muster in response.

When asked how she felt about her newfound ancestry, Roberts said her mind was “blown”.

”It is fascinating. And on the other hand, there's part of me that, when I'm calmer, can still wrap my arms around the idea that my family is my family. And I do prefer the name Roberts!"