Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, has died, aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley has died. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mum Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement to People.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The 54-year-old musician suffered a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home on Thursday morning in the US.

Her housekeeper found her and ex-husband Danny Keough, who lives with her, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was then rushed to hospital.

Lisa Marie is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, born exactly nine months after they tied the knot.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley performs onstage at Gramercy Theatre on June 14, 2012.

She became joint heir to Elvis' estate with her grandfather and great-grandmother after he died of a heart attack in 1977.

She attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night (local time) where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of the King in the film Elvis.

Her mother was seen arriving at the West Hills hospital, in Los Angeles, hour after reports of the medical emergency, the Daily Mail reported.

Lisa Marie was a singer and songwriter and had four children, including actress Riley Keough.

Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020, on July 12, which would have been his 28th birthday.

Instagram Lisa Marie Presley and her son Benjamin Keough.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote on Instagram shortly after his death. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day."

She was married to pop star Michael Jackson in 1994 for two years and in 2000 was briefly hitched to actor Nicholas Cage. Her fourth marriage came in 2006 to Michael Lockwood with whom she had twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin-FilmMagic/Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the handprint ceremony honoring three generations of Presley's in Hollywood, 2022.

Lisa Marie released three albums: To Whom It May Concern, So What and Storm & Grace.