Actor Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone

Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared their concerns about the three-time Oscar-winning actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the way his life will end, the New York Post reported.

The 85-year-old actor hasn’t been seen in public for a year and his pals say he’s “living like a recluse”. His last film was back in 2010.

Nicholson’s friends have talked about their fears for his health to RadarOnline. Multiple sources said the celebrated star “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone”. Some said they feared he was suffering from dementia.

At his last public appearance at a basketball game in October 2021 the Lakers fan wore a pair of his distinctive sunglasses. He was sitting next to his son Ray Nicholson, an actor whose mother is actor and model Rebecca Broussard.

A friend of The Shining star told RadarOnline Nicholson was in his Beverly Hills mansion, which he bought from his friend, a famous recluse, Marlon Brando in 2005.

The source Nicholson was living his days much like Brando’s later years before his death in 2004.

The last time actor Jack Nicholson was seen in public. He was with his son Ray at a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in October 2021.

Nicholson’s last project was the 2011 romantic comedy How Do You Know in which he starred alongside Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, and Owen Wilson.

Nicholson starred in the celebrated classic Easy Rider, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Departed, Batman and more. He has six children.