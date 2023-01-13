Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes two days before her death

Austin Butler thanks Lisa Marie Presley and family as he accepts the best actor award for playing the part of her father, Elvis, at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died aged 54 on Friday, appeared to be unsteady on her feet at the Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday (NZT), just two days before her death of a cardiac arrest.

Videos from the Globes showed Presley having difficulty walking at the star-studded event where she was celebrating Austin Butler’s nomination for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his role in Elvis.

In the hours after her death, US media including entertainment giant ET, began sharing clips from the red carpet showing Presley, the only child of Elvis, uncomfortable and in need of help at times.

A clip posted to TikTok shows Presley struggling to steady herself after she walked down a series of steps while being assisted by Butler.

In her last interview, Presley, who did not appear to have difficulty speaking, spoke slowly and carefully, as she shared her adoration for both Butler, who took home the Golden Globe for his portrayal of her father.

"It was mind-blowing. Truly mind-blowing," Presley told ET of Butler's performance in the film.

"I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

Screengrab Lisa Marie Presley, centre, Jerry Schilling, left, and Priscilla Presley, right, at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Presley also spoke to the host of TV programme Extra, Billy Bush. At the beginning of the interview, Presley held the arm of her friend, talent manager Jerry Schilling, who was attending the Globes with her.

“I’m gonna grab your arm,” she said to him. “Yeah,” he agreed.

She told Bush of her amazement at the way Butler performed the role of her father so accurately in the film, Elvis.

She said the star had nailed the “characteristics [and] the talking without doing it like in a caricature way like it’s been done in the past”.

Screengrab Lisa Marie Presley being interviewed by Extra on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Elvis Presley died in 1977 of a cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 42.

Butler acknowledged Lisa Marie Presley in his acceptance speech for the award.

“I also want to thank our incredible producers, and Warner Brothers, and Presley family. Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler said.

“Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Her appearance on the red carpet was the last public sighting of the singer before her death on Friday.

Presley released three albums during her life.

She was the mother of four children, including actress Riley Keough who was in the 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road and The Girlfriend Experience. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.