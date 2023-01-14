Pink, Tom Hanks, John Travolta and more pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death

The death of Lisa Marie Presley has sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

The 54-year-old was the only child of rock pioneer Elvis Presley. Paramedics rushed the singer-songwriter to the hospital in full cardiac arrest after being called to her Calabasas, California, home on Thursday (US time).

Shortly after that, her mother Priscilla announced that her daughter had passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement.

“She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.”

Despite being famous from the time she was born, Lisa Marie had found a way to step out from her father’s shadow, making a name for herself. Along with making several hits from her debut album To Whom It May Concern, she would later marry actor Nicholas Cage and pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Her highly publicised relationship with Jackson reached a tipping point at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards, where they shared a memorable onstage kiss.

Stars like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Pink, John Travolta, and more have been paying tribute to Presley across social media since the news broke about her death.

Hanks, who played Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie Elvis, which was about her father’s life, and his wife Rita Wilson said on Instagram, “their hearts are broken” with her sudden passing.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes on Sunday, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the movie, won the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama.

Pink said that Presley was “one of a kind” in a recent Instagram Post and that “the world lost a rare gem today”.

Jordan Strauss Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, has died. She was 54.

John Travolta said he was sorry to hear about the news and that his heart goes out to her children, Riley, Harper, Finley, and her mother, Priscilla. Unfortunately, Presley’s eldest son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 after an apparent suicide, TMZ reports.

LeAnn Rimes called Presley’s death “heartbreaking” and hoped that she was “at peace in her dad’s arms”.

“My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years,” she tweeted.

