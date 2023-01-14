Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have added a new baby to their family.

John Legend has confirmed during a private concert that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13.

“What a blessed day,” the singer told the crowd, according to People, which was the first to report the news.

The All of Me hitmaker said that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep”, he felt energised after “spending a lot of time at the hospital”.

The new baby joins the celebrity couple’s older children Miles, 4,, and Luna, 6 .

The model announced the pregnancy news in August after keeping it quiet for some time.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture revealing a bump.

The couple experienced the loss of a pregnancy in October 2020. Teigen said she was in shock and devastated after they lost their baby, who they had named Jack.

Teigen revealed in September 2022 that she actually had an abortion – a fact she said she only recently realised.