Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after 'tragic and unexpected loss'

Actor Austin Butler has honoured Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Friday from a cardiac arrest, just days after accepting a Golden Globe Award for portraying her father Elvis.

In a statement to People Magazine, Butler says his “heart is completely shattered” for Presley’s family following their “tragic and unexpected loss.”

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," Butler told People.

"Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

READ MORE:

* 'Heartbroken': Nicolas Cage pays tribute to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley

* Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son

* Pink, Tom Hanks, John Travolta and more pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death



Just two days prior to her death, Butler had attended the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards with the late singer and her mother Priscilla Presley, where Lisa Marie appeared “unsteady”.

Picking up the award for Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for the 2022 film Elvis, in which Butler played the iconic King of Rock, the 31-year-old actor thanked the mother-daughter duo in his acceptance speech.

"Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said.

Instagram: @BazLuhrmann The photo of Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley shared by Baz Luhrmann on Instagram following her passing.

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann also paid tribute to Lisa Marie with an Instagram post which included a photo of Butler and Presley.

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” Luhrmann’s caption read.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.

“Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis and had been the sole heir to her father’s estate in 1993.

She will be buried next to her son Benjamin, who died in 2020, at Elvis’ famous Graceland estate.