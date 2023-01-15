After launching the gender-neutral top category in 2022, the Brit Awards have revealed this year's British Artist of The Year nominees are all men.

Previously divided into British Female Solo Artist and British Male Solo Artists, the Brit Awards scrapped the former categories in favour of a gender-neutral top award to laud artists “irrespective of gender.”

Nominees include singer-songwriters Harry Styles and George Ezra, DJ Fred Again..., and rappers Stormzy and Central Cee.

Critics had warned the Brit Awards’ decision towards gender-neutrality could end up being detrimental towards women, with former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries saying the change “sounds quite a sad decision.”

“If I wanted to look at who used to win at awards for novels, and many things in the past, men always dominated. My concern would be that women weren’t being fairly presented.

“I would just be concerned on the gender balance issue, whereas we know we’re going to get best female artist, best female producer, whatever. I’d be concerned that in the future, women weren’t fairly represented at these awards.”

Getty Images Gender-neutral top category at Brit Awards sees only male artists nominated

The Brit Awards had faced pressure to adopt gender-neutral categories after excluding successful British singer Sam Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, from their nominees list in 2021.

Last year’s British Artist winner Adele also addressed the controversy in her acceptance speech, saying she “[understands] why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist.”

For the Album of The Year category, female-fronted band Wet Leg are the only non-male artist to be nominated for an award.

The International Female and Male categories were also scrapped to combine a gender-neutral award, which sees a broader nomination list including Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé.