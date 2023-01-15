Matty McLean shares photos from beachside wedding with husband Ryan Teece

Breakfast’s Matty McLean has shared an inside-look at his dreamy beachside wedding to partner Ryan Teece.

Breakfast co-host Matty McLean has given his Instagram followers an intimate look into the dreamy beachside wedding where he tied the knot with now-husband Ryan Teece.

“Two weeks as married men!” McLean captioned the post.

“Since y’all have been so thirsty, here’s a taster of what was the best day of our lives.

“We’re still reeling, but shit it was amazing. All our favourite people in one spot celebrating with us. You can’t ask for better than that!”

READ MORE:

* Matty Mclean marries partner Ryan Teece at beachside New Year's Eve wedding

* Matty Mclean set to marry partner Ryan Teece in beachside New Year's Eve wedding

* Breakfast hosts break into song to celebrate Matty McLean's engagement



Signing off the post, McLean reassured his followers there would be more glimpses into his big day in the future, saying “don’t worry, there’s plenty more to come.”

One photo shared shows McLean, 36, and Teece, 31, at their wedding altar, with the TVNZ presenter appearing to wipe tears out of his eyes.

The photos were captured by Canterbury-based wedding photographer Sophie Isabella.

McLean and Teece, a real estate agent, wed at west Auckland’s Muriwai beach on New Year’s Eve following their engagement last February on the couple's fifth anniversary.