Jeremy Clarkson likely to lose deal with Amazon Prime Video following Meghan Markle backlash

British television personality Jeremy Clarkson will likely be dropped by Amazon Prime Video following “misogynistic” comments made about Meghan Markle.

The major streaming service produces Clarkson-fronted series The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm – however, after already commissioned seasons of the shows go to air, the television star is reportedly no longer likely to appear in Amazon Prime Video content, according to Variety.

The alleged decision means Clarkson’s Farm will end after season 3 in 2024, while The Grand Tour, one of the streaming platform’s most popular shows, will also likely end after four special episodes arrive the same year.

The decision comes nearly a month after ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygos told reporters that despite Clarkson’s comments towards Markle being “awful,” he will continue his job as host of reality competition series Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“But I would say, you know, what he writes in a newspaper column is really more for you to talk about because we have no control over what he says,” Lygo said at the time.

In December 2022, Clarkson slammed the Duchess of Sussex in his weekly column for British tabloid The Sun, writing that he was “dreaming of the day when [Markle] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

SUPPLIED Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson isn't driving anything fast in his Amazon Original series Clarkson's Farm.

The 62-year-old issued a formal apology on his Instagram account on Monday.

"I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. Its a mea culpa with bells on.

“Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.

“It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about.

“We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible."

A week following its publication, The Sun also apologised for the column saying they “regret the publication of this article” and “are sincerely sorry.”

The piece has since been removed from the tabloid’s website and archives.

AP/Getty Images Prince Harry weighed in on Clarkson’s comments about his wife.

In early January, Prince Harry addressed Clarkson’s “horrific, hurtful and cruel” comments, suggesting Clarkson’s column “encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”